



Tribune Online

Again, 6 children and woman killed in Southern Kaduna reprisal attacks

Less than 24 hours when gunmen killed 7 people at Gora Gan village of Zango Kataf local government, security agencies reported reprisal killings of 6 children and a woman in Kauru local government area of Kaduna State. This was even as governor, El-Rufai has expressed his worries over renewed killings and counter killings in the […]

Again, 6 children and woman killed in Southern Kaduna reprisal attacks

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune