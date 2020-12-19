First Military Governor of defunct North-Western state, Usman Faruk dies at 85

First Military Governor of defunct North-Western state, Usman Faruk dies at 85

Former first Military Governor of the defunct North-Western State, Usman Faruk, (Jarman Gombe) retired Commissioner of Police is dead.  He died in the early hours of Friday at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe after a protracted illness at  the age of 85.  Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya while reacting to the death, expressed […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

