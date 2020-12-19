



FRSC confirms 11 injured in Otedola Bridge tanker explosion

No fewer than 11 people sustained injuries when a tanker loaded with diesel exploded on the Otedola Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday in Lagos. Olusegun Ogungbemide, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday evening. Ogungbemide said that the explosion occurred when […]

