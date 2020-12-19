



Reformers of Africa launches interactive site to monitor progress of govt promises

A pan-African non-governmental organisation, Reformers of Africa has launched an interactive website aimed at promoting good governance and citizens’ participation in government, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The website, thecitizenswatch.com, according to the team lead of Reformers of Africa, Mr. Ayomide Alao, was an initiative that was borne out of the need for the […]

