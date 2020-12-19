Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold sponsors free eye test for 100 patients

Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold on Saturday offered free eye test and medical check-up to over 100 residents of Eleyele area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The free eye screening which was held at Oba Abass Secondary School, Benjamin, Eleyele saw over 100 people including men and women, not leaving out the younger ones who get a free medical check-up.

The club made the medical outreach open to all the people of the community as they provided an optician who carried out the exercise before they were given correctional glasses to some individuals.

Speaking, the Project Coordinator for the programme, Edith Okotete said the programme was about eye advocacy and part of the project for the year where tests…