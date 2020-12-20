



UPDATE: Tanker conveying diesel explodes on Otedola Bridge, razes Camry, truck carrying container

A tanker conveying diesel on Saturday evening rolled over and burst into flames on the Michael Otedola Bridge causing panic among commuters plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. It also razed a Toyota Camry car carrying members of the same family and a truck carrying container. However, no life was lost during the incident. Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, […]

