Tribune Online

Air Peace operates direct, nonstop flight to Jamaica

Nigeria’s Air Peace airline had added to its list of achievements by embarking on a direct, nonstop 11 hours flight from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos to the Island country of Jamaica on December 21, 2020. The airline said it deployed one of its three Boeing 777 aircraft with registration number 5N-BVE for the […]

Air Peace operates direct, nonstop flight to Jamaica

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune