Bandits abduct village head, two housewives, 14 others in Katsina 

Barely 72 hours when 80 Islamiyya children were abducted and rescued in Katsina, bandits have again stormed Kaigar Malamai in Danmusa local government area of the state and abducted the village head, his two housewives and 14 people.  The hoodlums stormed the sleepy village on Monday night kidnapped the village head, Kabir Ajiya.  They were […]

