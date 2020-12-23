



Kano Police arrest father, son, grandson for killing alleged kidnapper and his daughter

The Kano State Police command has arrested a 50-year-old man, Adamu Musa, his son Sule Mallam and grandson Isyaku Sule, for killing an alleged kidnapper and his five-year-old daughter at Gomo Village in Sumaila Local Government Area. According to a statement signed by the state image-maker of the Police, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, on Wednesday in […]

