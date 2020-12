Tribune Online

Deliverables from #EndSARS protest

THE #ENDSARS campaign, unfortunately, ended tragically, with several youths in the prime of their age paying the supreme price, swelling the rank of the famous Heroes Pastas venerated in our National Anthem. May the souls of our departed brothers and sisters rest in peace and may Almighty God comfort their families in this trying period. […]

Deliverables from #EndSARS protest

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune