FUNAAB, first to get international accreditation in CEADESE — Salako

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) is the first university in Nigeria to obtain an international accreditation for its Centre of Excellence in Agricultural Development and Sustainable Environment (CEADESE) programme, according to the Vice Chancellor, Professor.Kolawole Salako. He said the accreditation was carried out in 2019 by the board of the agency for Quality […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune