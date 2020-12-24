War against insurgency: Bauchi armour corps refurbishes 19 war vehicles





19 war vehicles have been refurbished by the Nigerian Army Armour Corps (NAAC) ready to be used by its troops engaged in the ongoing fight against terrorism particularly in the North-East subregion where the dreaded Islamist group, Boko Haram, is terrorizing innocent citizens. The refurbishing was embarked upon by NAAC with Headquarters in Bauchi as […]

