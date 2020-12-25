Christmas eve Boko Haram attacks: Ndume seeks proactive military operations in North East

Senator representing Borno South and Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has urged the military to be proactive and take preemptive operations against the insurgents in the North East zone. Senator Ndume admonition is on the heels of  Boko Haram attacks on Pemi Village in Borno State, and Garkida town in Gombi Local […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

