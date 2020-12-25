



Kwankwaso’s death, a great loss to Nigeria, says Ilyasu Kwankwaso

The state commissioner ministry for Rural and Community Development, Dr Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso has described the death of the district head of Madobi Makaman Karaye, Alh Musa Sale Kwankwaso, the father of former state governor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as a great loss not only to his family but the nation as a whole. This […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune