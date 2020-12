Tribune Online

Kwankwaso’s father dies on Christmas morning

The father of former Kano State Governor, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso, aged 93, is dead. Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso who was the District Head of Madobi died on Christmas morning. The media aide to the former governor, Saifullah Muhammad, announced the death of the Makaman Karaye, on his Facebook page in […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune