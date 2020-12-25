



Manchester City’s Jesus, Walker test positive for COVID-19

Manchester City confirmed a coronavirus outbreak as they announced two players, Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and two unnamed members of staff have tested positive, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. All four now face 10 days of self-isolation as per government guidelines, meaning Walker and Jesus will miss City’s Boxing Day clash with Newcastle. They […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune