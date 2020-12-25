



Tribune Online

Nigeria is going through hard times of insecurity, criminality, says Speakers’ chairman, Suleiman

Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Abubakar Y Suleiman has lamented that Nigeria and Nigerians are currently going through hard times particularly in the area of insecurity and other criminal activities that need divine intervention from God. The Speakers Conference Chairman who felicitated with Christians on the occasion of the 2020 […]

Nigeria is going through hard times of insecurity, criminality, says Speakers’ chairman, Suleiman

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune