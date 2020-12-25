



Tribune Online

Nigeria records 712 new COVID-19 cases, total now 82,747

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 712new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 82,747. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday. “On the 25th of December 2020, 712 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 82747 […]

Nigeria records 712 new COVID-19 cases, total now 82,747

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune