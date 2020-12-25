



Patela Care Foundation (PCF) Children’s Christmas Celebration 2020 at the Paediatric Oncology Wards UCH Ibadan

PCF; a not-for-profit organization established to provide psycho-social support for families dealing with a cancer diagnosis and internally displaced persons are delighted again this year ( 2020) to celebrate Christmas with the lovely gallant heroes and their caregivers on Paediatric Oncology wards University College Hospital Ibadan. The Executive Director Dr Foluke Sarimiye said that the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune