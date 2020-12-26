



Tribune Online

Amotekun rescues one as gunmen abduct travelers on Christmas day in Ekiti

Unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Christmas day abducted two persons along Isan- Iludun-Ekiti road in Oye local government area of Ekiti State. It was gathered that the victims identified as Happiness and Oluwaseun were traveling from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital before they were seized around 6pm at a bad spot after the after […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune