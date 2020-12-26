



Tribune Online

Buhari salutes 20 doctors who died of COVID-19, says no reward too much for dead health workers

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the sacrifices of 20 doctors who reportedly died of COVID-19, saying that no reward is to big for the sacrifices of health workers in the country. According to a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the president assured […]

Buhari salutes 20 doctors who died of COVID-19, says no reward too much for dead health workers

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune