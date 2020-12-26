



COVID-19: We lost 20 Doctors in one week — NMA

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has said it lost 20 doctors to complications arising from COVID-19 infection in the last one week. NMA Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Enema Amodu disclosed this while briefing journalists recently. He said the deceased included Consultants, Professors and Resident Doctors. ”For those of us in the health […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune