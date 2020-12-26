



Edo Election: Forgive me, Mayaki begs Akwa Ibom REC Igini, insists he was manipulated

The Chairman, Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Media Campaign Council, Mr John Mayaki has apologised to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Igini over allegation of holding a secret meeting with top members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with a view to rigging […]

