Gunmen killed LGA vice chairman’s husband in Kogi

Ishaku Gata, the husband of Hassana Ishaku Jizhe, the vice chairman of Kogi local government council of Kogi State was allegedly killed by some gunmen. The deceased husband of the Vice-Chairman, Ishaku Gata and one other person, Joshua Jonah were shot dead while returning from farm at Tanahu community. David Jerry who survived the attack […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune