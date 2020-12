Tribune Online

A foremost traditional ruler in Osun State, the Owa of Igbajoland, Oba Olufemi Fasade, Akeran IV is dead. Tribune Online gathered that, the late monarch joined his ancestors last Thursday. The palace sources who preferred anonymity, stated that, the official announcement on his demise would be made to the members of the public in seven […]

