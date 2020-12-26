



Tribune Online

Insurgency: Troops kill 38 Armed Bandits in Katsina, Zamfara ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that the Troops of the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralized scores of armed bandits in separate operations conducted in Katsina and Zamfara States. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John […]

Insurgency: Troops kill 38 Armed Bandits in Katsina, Zamfara ― DHQ

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune