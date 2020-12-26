



Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill

Millions of Americans saw their jobless benefits expire on Saturday after US President Donald Trump refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, protesting that it did not do enough to help everyday people. Reuters reports that Trump stunned Republicans and Democrats alike when he said this week he was […]

