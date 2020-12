Tribune Online

Muslims visit church to celebrate christmas with Christians in Nasarawa

As Christians commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria known as Shia, Nasarawa State branch visited one of the largest denomination in Lafia the state capital to show their solidarity with its Christian population. The prayer session was held at the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC), Graceland Lafia, […]

Muslims visit church to celebrate christmas with Christians in Nasarawa

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune