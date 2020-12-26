



Niger Assembly signs 2021 budget into law with additional N2.2bn

Niger State House of Assembly has passed into law the 2021 appropriation bill of a total of N153,412,621,775.90 from N151,240,621,776 as presented earlier with additional N2.2 billion. Presenting the report at the plenary by the House Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Hon Bashir Lokogoma stated that after proper scrutiny of the budget presented for House’s approval […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune