THE Oyo State police command has confirmed the arrest of one suspect over the abduction of Mrs Jumoke Babalola Oludele, a sister to a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Sunkanmi Babalola. According to a statement by state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Friday, the arrested suspect is currently […]
One arrested over abduction of Oyo lawmaker’s sister in Ibadan
