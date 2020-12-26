One arrested over abduction of Oyo lawmaker’s sister in Ibadan





THE Oyo State police command has confirmed the arrest of one suspect over the abduction of Mrs Jumoke Babalola Oludele, a sister to a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Sunkanmi Babalola. According to a statement by state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Friday, the arrested suspect is currently […]

