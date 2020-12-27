



Tribune Online

1976 coup: Gen Bajowa saved me from being killed by Dimka ― Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday said he was saved from being killed by General Olu Bajowa, during the military coup d’etat led by Lieutenant Colonel Buka Dimka on February 13, 1976. Obasanjo made this revelation in Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State during the celebration of 80th birthday of General Olu […]

1976 coup: Gen Bajowa saved me from being killed by Dimka ― Obasanjo

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune