Abductors demand N10 million as ransom for release of man in Ekiti

Ekiti, N10 million ransom

The kidnappers who abducted a man in Ekiti State on Christmas Day have contacted the family allegedly demanding N10 million as ransom. The victim identified as Happiness was abducted on Friday around 6 pm at a bad spot along Isan-Iludun-Ekiti, Oye local government area of Ekiti while travelling from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital alongside his […]

