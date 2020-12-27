



Tribune Online

Abductors demand N10 million as ransom for release of man in Ekiti

The kidnappers who abducted a man in Ekiti State on Christmas Day have contacted the family allegedly demanding N10 million as ransom. The victim identified as Happiness was abducted on Friday around 6 pm at a bad spot along Isan-Iludun-Ekiti, Oye local government area of Ekiti while travelling from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital alongside his […]

Abductors demand N10 million as ransom for release of man in Ekiti

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune