Christmas music carnival turns bloody in Benue as policeman kills two

The Christmas music concert purportedly organised by a young millionaire in the ancient Otukpo town turned sour as one of the policemen at the venue allegedly shot and killed two young people.

Eyewitness told our correspondent that David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido was billed to play at the music carnival which later turned bloody.

The eyewitness who did not want to be mentioned told our correspondent that Ochacho avenue, a palatial residence of a young millionaire in Otukpo, the venue of the music carnival was filled to the brim when a policeman suddenly shot and killed two people.

The eyewitness said, “the event had hardly taken off around 11:00pm when he heard gun shots fired…