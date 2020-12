Tribune Online

Garkida town mourns missing, killed kinsmen as ISWAP launches another attack

For two days, Garkida and nearby villages in Adamawa State have come under attacks from a group of Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) fighters, HumAngle reports. HumAngle was informed that the fighters stormed Garkida on Thursday, December 24 and nearby villages on Saturday, December 26. Garkida is located in the Gombi Local Government Area of […]

Garkida town mourns missing, killed kinsmen as ISWAP launches another attack

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune