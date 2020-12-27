



Gunmen kill Enugu monarch on Boxing day as mob razes houses, cars of suspected indigenes

Unknown gunmen on Saturday shot to death a paramount ruler, Igwe Emmanuel Mba, in Oruku community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State. Reports from the area said that the alleged criminals invaded the community and moved to where the royal father was presiding over a meeting. The royal father was said to […]

