JUST IN: Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, tests positive for COVID-19

Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone on self-isolation The Minister in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos Plateau State said after interacting with individuals which later resulted to the manifestation of asymptomatic signs of Covid-19, she was advised by her medical team to undergo test and […]

