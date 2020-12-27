JUST IN: Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, tests positive for COVID-19

Minister

Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen has tested  positive for COVID-19  and gone on self-isolation The Minister in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos Plateau State said after interacting with individuals which later resulted to the manifestation of asymptomatic signs of Covid-19, she was advised by her medical team to undergo test and […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

