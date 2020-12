Tribune Online

Kogi speaker empowers over 500 widows

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole has empowered over 500 widows as part of his effort in ensuring that the widows are encouraged and support throughout the yuletide period. He also charged well-meaning individuals in the society to extend hands of fellowship to widows to enable them to train […]

Kogi speaker empowers over 500 widows

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune