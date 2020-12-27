



Okowa condoles with Kwankwaso over father’s death

Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, over the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Sale-Kwankwaso. The deceased reportedly passed on in the early hours of Friday at 93 years. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa described late patriarch […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune