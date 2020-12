Tribune Online

Re: From Chibok to Kankara

Nigeria, a laughing stuff to the community of nation, a disgrace to humanity. Chief Odumakin, with due respect sir, we all know about their evil agenda, but Honeymoon don’t last forever. I am from the north (northern christain) Kaduna State precisely and I have a bird eye view of the events/happenings. I have been following […]

Re: From Chibok to Kankara

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune