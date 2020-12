Tribune Online

Sani Kabir, founding member of TheNEWS, PMNEWS is dead

The management of Independent Communications Network Limited (ICNL), publishers of The NEWS and PM NEWS, has announced the death of Alhaji Sani Kabir, one of the founding members of ICNL. Kabir, according to the management of ICNL, died in the night of 24 December 2020. Until his death, Sani Kabir was the Sarki Hausawa of […]

Sani Kabir, founding member of TheNEWS, PMNEWS is dead

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune