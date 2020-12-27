Sokoto APC inaugurates state, LGs, caretaker executives

By
Headliners
-
3


Tribune Online
Sokoto APC inaugurates state, LGs, caretaker executives

Sokoto APC inaugurates executives, APC inaugurates Caretaker committee, slain Nasarawa chairman,Ekiti APC, APC, Adamawa, election, amendment of party constitution, Oyo APC, CNPP, Ondo 2020, reconciliation meeting, Lagos East senatorial seat, Fasanmi, truth to power, APC, Delta, Salary slash, South-West APC hails Yari, BAPC Bauchi Ondo 2020 Oke Ondo 2020, APC Chairman in Akwanga LGA, APC, Benin, Amosun, Okorocha, nominees, Lagos, bye-election, Lagos East, Nasarawa APC chairman, Nasarawa APC chairman

The All Progressives Congress ( APC), Sokoto State Chapter, on Sunday, inaugurated the State Caretaker Executive Committee and the Caretaker Chairmen for the 23 Local Governments. Speaking at the event, the leader of the Party in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, felicitated the new Caretaker leaders. Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, also […]

Sokoto APC inaugurates state, LGs, caretaker executives
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR