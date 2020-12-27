



Sokoto APC inaugurates state, LGs, caretaker executives

The All Progressives Congress ( APC), Sokoto State Chapter, on Sunday, inaugurated the State Caretaker Executive Committee and the Caretaker Chairmen for the 23 Local Governments. Speaking at the event, the leader of the Party in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, felicitated the new Caretaker leaders. Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, also […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune