Traffic offence: Task Force set to arraign 60 violators at Lagos Court

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has concluded arrangement to arraign before the State Mobile Court 60 arrested vehicle owners/drivers for driving against traffic (one-way) on BRT lane and causing road obstructions over the weekend. Chairman of the Agency, SP Shola Jejeloye, who led the enforcement team during the exercise, disclosed this […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune