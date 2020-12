Tribune Online

Will Pondei escape with his loot?

President MuhammaduBuhari has built the reputation of an employee who doesn’t like being prodded by his employers, to act. That smacks of irreverence uh? Well, he is President and maybe should not be seen scampering everytimeNigerians, want something done, no matter the urgency. He wants Nigerians to own his anti-corruption crusade but wants to execute […]

Will Pondei escape with his loot?

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune