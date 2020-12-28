



Armed bandits abduct two, injure others in Minna, demand N5m ransom

Armed bandits on Sunday night abducted two persons and injured several others in Maitumbi, a suburb of Minna in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State. About five hours after the incident which took place around 11 pm on Sunday, the bandits have demanded N5million as ransom from the families of the victims before they […]

