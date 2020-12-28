Tribune Online
Cross over service: Osun CAN wants Oyetola to reconsider stand
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday assured Christians in Osun State that there may be a reversal of the ban on cross over service in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Speaking with Tribune Online in Osogbo, the Osun State CAN chairman, Bishop Amos Ogunrinde, hinted that efforts are being made […]
