Cross over service: Osun CAN wants Oyetola to reconsider stand

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday assured Christians in Osun State that there may be a reversal of the ban on cross over service in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Speaking with Tribune Online in Osogbo, the Osun State CAN chairman, Bishop Amos Ogunrinde, hinted that efforts are being made […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune