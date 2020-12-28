



Tribune Online

Edo election: Shaibu, Oshiomhole continue war of attrition

The political war of attrition between the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, and his erstwhile godfather and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, continued on Sunday with the former accusing the Oshiomhole of plotting to overturn Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory at the September 2020 governorship election through […]

Edo election: Shaibu, Oshiomhole continue war of attrition

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune