



Tribune Online

‘How COVID-19 pandemic altered lifestyle of Nigerians in US this Christmas’

The Nigerian Diaspora Movement (NDM) says the COVID-19 pandemic truncated the annual social lifestyles for many Nigerians in the US in 2020, especially at Christmas. The chairman of NDM, Professor Apollos Nwauwa, made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja. The NDM comprises 20 million […]

‘How COVID-19 pandemic altered lifestyle of Nigerians in US this Christmas’

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune