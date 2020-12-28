



Landlords protest over compensation after demolition of houses for road expansion project in Bayelsa

Some landlords in Bayelsa Stte who are the owners of buildings demolished early this year to make way for the expansion of the ever busy Tombia-Etegwe roundabout in Yenagoa, have taken to the streets to protest the alleged nonpayment of their compensation. The landlords claimed that they had waited for the state government to make […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune