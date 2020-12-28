



Tribune Online

N9.4 billion bribes rocked Judiciary in three years ― ICPC report

An estimated N9.4 billion bribes exchanged hands in the judicial sector between 2018 and 2020, a survey by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) revealed on Sunday. According to an 84-page survey entitled, ‘”Nigeria Corruption Index: Report of a pilot survey 2020,” the level of corruption in the sector was too enormous […]

N9.4 billion bribes rocked Judiciary in three years ― ICPC report

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune