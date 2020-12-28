Navy rescues 12 in Tarkwa Bay passenger boat accident

Twelve occupants of a passenger boat that capsized in the Tarkwa Bay area of Lagos were on Sunday rescued by men of the Nigerian Navy.

The information officer of the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy Thomas Otuji confirmed the rescue in a press statement he signed and made available to journalists on Monday.

The Navy spokesperson said “men of Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT attached to the newly established Forward Operations Base TARKWA BAY and Nigerian Navy Boat Service (SBS) personnel averted what could have been a Black Sunday for passengers of an Outboard Engines Boat along the Tarkwa Bay axis when their boat capsized.

“Specifically, on the 27 of December 2020, boats conveying…